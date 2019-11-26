Douglas debater takes second in American Legion speech contest

David Granish, Dylan Hickman, Madison Zajac, Ryan Soulier, Robert Beckett.



A Douglas High School debater placed second in Saturday’s U.S. Constitution Speech Post level contest sponsored by the American Legion.

Madison Zajac, a junior, took the silver in the Post 4 competition. She was edged out by Carson High’s Ryan Soulier, who will go on to compete at the district level.

Carson High student Dylan Hickman placed third.

“Each contestant delivered a prepared oration as well as an oration on a randomly assigned constitutional topic,” according to organizer Robert Beckett. “Post 4 Congratulates the winners and thanks all participants.”

Since 1938, The American Legion High School Oratorical Program has encouraged high school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public speaking skills.

Zajac is an award winning debater and figure skater who volunteers at the Douglas County Animal Shelter.

For more information, visit http://www.legion.org/oratorical