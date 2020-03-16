Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies on duty in coronavirus crisis

Sheriff Dan Coverley is asking the public to take additional, preventative steps to help reduce the impact of the coronavirus on Douglas County residents.

“We would like to reassure the public that all law enforcement and patrol operations will continue as normal,” Coverley said.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to monitor the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for COVID-19 and is asking the public to utilize indirect forms of communications when possible to limit person-to-person contact with the following departments:

Records Division: Members of the public, who need records requests, please call the Records Division first at (775) 782-9933 before coming in-person. Any records request that is not essential we ask that you postpone your visit to the Sheriff’s Office until further notice.

Administration/General Information: (775) 782-9900

Non-Emergency: (775) 782-9933

Additionally, weekly jail visitations are suspended as of March 16, until further notice. For more information or questions, please call the Jail Division at (775) 782-9945.

“We know many of you have expressed concern with the recent school closure. Our No. 1 priority is to keep our resources and patrol units out in our neighborhoods protecting Douglas County residents,” Coverley said. “At this time, COVID-19 has not affected our ability to provide services to the public.”

Stay informed with the most current information by following DCSO on Twitter @DouglasSheriff.