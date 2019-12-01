Douglas County Schools on 90 minute delay Monday; WNC to open at 11

Douglas County Schools will be running on a 90 minute delay on Monday, Dec. 2 for all Valley and Lake schools.

“You can expect busses to pick up students 90 minutes later than their regularly scheduled pick up time,” the school district’s website says.

The Carson City Campus of Western Nevada College will open at 11 a.m. All classes before 11 are canceled.

“The Carson City campus, including the Child Development Center will have a delayed start on Monday, Dec. 2. The campus will open at 11 a.m. Classes before this time are cancelled. Jump Start students taking classes at a high school should refer to the high school for closure/delay information. The Fallon campus will open at 8 a.m.,” the school said in a release.