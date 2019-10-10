Douglas County Democrats prepare for caucus

Early voting for the Douglas County Democrats’ caucus will start Feb. 15 at four locations.

Nevada Democrats chose their nominee for president at caucuses instead of a primary and next year have established early voting.

Polls will be open at Kahle Community Center, Sunridge Fire Station, the Douglas County Democrats headquarters and the Gardnerville Ranchos Fire Station in the days leading up to the caucus and precinct meetings.

Early voting will take place Feb. 15-18 where Democrats will be able to cast their vote before the Feb. 22, 2020, caucus.

“Nevada will be the first and only caucus state to offer early voting in the upcoming presidential primary,” party officials said.

Douglas County is home to 9,021 Democrats, according to the Clerk Treasurer’s Office.

That’s less than half the number of Republicans, who have opted out of caucuses in Nevada in support of President Trump.

Nevada hasn’t had a presidential primary since Jimmy Carter was in office.