Douglas coronavirus curve shows signs of flattening

While the numbers show Douglas County appears to be flattening the curve, there are still several new coronavirus cases being reported in neighboring counties.

As of Tuesday night, Douglas had eight active cases and 11 recoveries. It was the only county in the Quad County region where recoveries exceeded active cases.

Medical officials are warning residents not to become complacent in places where there have been fewer cases and to continue to maintain social distance and wear masks in public and avoid nonessential travel.

Carson City Health and Human Service reported a half-dozen new cases and three more recoveries on Tuesday evening.

The new cases included five Carson residents, including two girls, women in their 30s and 60s, and a man in his 40s. Lyon County had a woman in her 70s test positive. Four people have been hospitalized. So far, one person has died as a result of the coronavirus.

The last new Douglas case was reported Saturday and involved a man in his 30s. A Douglas woman in her 30s tested positive on Friday.

The Carson City agency, which serves as Douglas County’s public health officer, is working to identify those who came in contact with those who tested positive for the virus.

As of Monday, 1,404 coronavirus tests have been conducted.

On Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the Nevada Hospital Association is getting ready to resume medically necessary procedures that had been delayed when hospitals canceled the procedures due to the coronavirus outbreak.