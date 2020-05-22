Douglas commissioners to discuss final budget and possible cuts next week

Douglas County commissioners will meet Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the possible adoption of the 2020-21 final budgets for Douglas County.

Budgets for the Douglas County Redevelopment Agency; the Towns of Gardnerville, Genoa, and Minden; and the Tahoe-Douglas Transportation District are also on the agenda. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and anticipated shortfalls in revenue, the county will discuss reductions in personnel and services and supplies across all departments.

To view the agenda for the meeting click here http://douglascountynv.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

Douglas continues to provide access to Board of County Commissioner meetings online, livestreamed through YouTube. Click on the following link to watch the livestream of the Board of County Commissioners meeting:

May 26, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyBAZq3bX50&feature=youtu.be

May 27, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYLHsRP5HqY&feature=youtu.be

The process for public comment is available in two formats; written comment or by phone. Although the public comment phone line can accommodate multiple incoming calls at once, if a member of the public should get a busy signal, please call back. Because of the possibility for a high volume of telephone calls, there could be an increased potential for technical difficulties. Citizens are therefore strongly encouraged to submit their public comments in writing prior to the date and time of public meeting.

Public Comment can be submitted in the following ways:

• To offer public comment before the Board meeting, members of the public may submit public comments online through the County’s public comment form by clicking on the following link: https://www.douglascountynv.gov/government/board_of_county_commissioners/public_comment

• Blank public comment forms will also be available in the alcove of the Historic Courthouse (1616 Eighth Street, Minden, Nevada) and completed forms may also be left at the drop box at the same location.

• Written public comments may also be mailed to the Douglas County Manager’s Office at Post Office Box 218, Minden, Nevada 89423, but all public comments must be received prior to the date of the meeting if the comments are to be included in the supplemental materials.

• All written public comments that are received prior to 4:00 PM the day before the Board meeting will be compiled and will be added as supplemental material for the County Commissioners and the public to review prior to the meeting.

• Any written public comment received the day of the Board meeting will be compiled and added as supplemental materials to the County’s website and distributed to the Board of Commissioners within 24 hours after the meeting.

• To make public comment during the Board meeting, the public must call 775-783-6007 and leave a voice message which will be played for the Board of Commissioners and public when public comment is announced. Although the public comment phone line can accommodate multiple incoming calls at once, if a member of the public should get a busy signal, please call back. When leaving a voice message, members of the public should begin their public comment by stating and spelling their full name and whether he or she favors, opposes or has no opinion on the agenda item under consideration.

• Public comment is limited to 3 minutes per person and will only occur at the beginning and end of the Board meeting. Public comment will not be taken on each agenda item during the meeting.

Members of the public may call the County Manager’s office at 775-782-9821 to obtain help making public comment.