Douglas choir raising money for Carnegie Hall performance

Performers with the Douglas Dynamics honor choir are raising money after they were invited to Carnegie Hall for a Nov. 24 concert.

"They were selected because of the quality and high level of musicianship they have demonstrated in past performances," supporters said.

The choir will be performing "The Music of Eric Whitacre" at the Isaac Stern Auditorium in the New York venue.

Whitacre, a Douglas High School graduate and Grammy-winning composer and conductor, will be directing them.

The cost for the trip is $2,500 per student. Donations are tax deductible, and the Dynamics tax ID number is 88-6000034.

To donate visit http://www.gofundme.com/douglas-dynamics-to-carnegie-hall