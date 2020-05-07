Douglas businesses may open starting Saturday

Hospitalman Heather Kakritz, a Gardnerville resident, works in the sick call ward aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden

A week after the state closed down a Gardnerville antique store, it will reopen under the same precautions the owners said they’d implemented in the first place.

Gov. Steve Sisolak allowed “nonessential” businesses to reopen starting Saturday by encouraging people to practice social distance, wash their hands and wear masks.

Last week, Cheshire Antiques was closed by an agent of the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. The store has reopened for curbside service, and under the governor’s directive issued on Thursday afternoon, will be allowed to let customers inside.

All businesses that engage in retail sales may allow customer access with a maximum occupancy of 50 percent of that allowd under the fire code.

Salons, barber shops and nail care salons licensed by the state my reopen. Those with partitions between stations can have one customer per station. Those without may only use every other station.

Restaurants may open to dine-in customers using 50 percent capacity with tables spaced out. Bar areas remain closed but beverages may be served at tables.

Customers of both restaurants and salons must wait outside until they can come in.

Breweries, distilleries and wineries may offer curbside delivery. Under the governor’s order, nightclubs, bars, pubs and taverns, gyms, public pools, museums, art galleries, theaters, bowling allies, brothels, spas, tanning salons and tattoo and piercing facilities must remain closed.

Casinos also remain closed.

Nevada State Parks are open for day use only.

On Thursday night, Carson City Health and Human Resources reported one new coronavirus case, a Lyon County woman in her 20s. Douglas County continues to have three active cases and 19 recoveries, the highest percentage in the four counties including Carson, Lyon and Storey.

Even with the new case, Lyon County recoveries no exceed the number of active cases 19-18. The coronavirus has yet to visit Storey County, which still has zero cases. The four-county area has one death and three hospitalized.