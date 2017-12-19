Douglas among state’s top five rural high schools

With the second highest graduation rate in the state, Douglas County also boasts one of the highest-rated high schools outside of Washoe and Clark counties.

According to information released by the Nevada Department of Education last week, the district had an 88.52 percent graduation rate in 2017. Two rural counties, Eureka and Storey, tied for first with 100 percent rates. The two leading districts had a combined total of 58 seniors, while Douglas had seven times that number.

Douglas High School received a rating of 81, putting it in the top five Nevada high schools outside of Clark or Washoe counties. Whittell High School's rating was 69.78.

Carson Valley Middle School received a four-star rating, as did Gardnerville and Piñon Hills Elementary schools. Pau-Wa-Lu and Whittell middle schools, Scarselli, Zephyr Cove, Minden, Meneley and Jacks Valley elementary schools all received three stars.

Nevada high schools won't use the star rating system until next year.

Nevada high schools posted their highest graduation rate ever at 80.85 percent for the Class of 2017 – an increase of seven percentage points. Detailed graduation data can be accessed at NevadaReportCard.com.

Recommended Stories For You

"This is great news for our high school graduates and Nevada's new economy that is counting on our education system producing more skilled workers," said Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero. "We are actually ahead of our goals for graduation rates, another strong indicator that Nevada is becoming the fastest improving state in the nation."

On Thursday the Nevada Department of Education unveiled the star ratings for its updated Nevada School Performance Framework.

The new ratings are built on different criteria from its previous release in 2014, realigning expectations to a national bar with more rigorous requirements. They focus on student growth, a commitment to students from all backgrounds succeeding and added measures of English language proficiency.

Ratings are on a scale of one star, which means a school is not meeting standards to five stars. Douglas County has no five-star schools, nor does it have any one or two-star schools.

Points were assigned so about half were earned one of two ways: meeting the state's 2017 measures of interim progress or by being ranking in the top half of the state's schools in 2016-17. Maximum points are earned by meeting the 2022 long-term goals or by being ranked in the top 85 percent of the state's schools in 2016-17.

The star ratings were originally set to be released in September, however, school districts across the state requested a phased implementation.

The updated ratings are designed to comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act based on state assessment proficiency, high school graduation rates, English language proficiency, growth or other statewide academic indicator for K-8 schools; at least one other state set indicator of school quality or student success and a 95-percent assessment participation rate.