Douglas, Alpine authors at solstice book signing

Douglas and Alpine authors will participate in a summer solstice book signing at the Nevada State Museum on Saturday.

Karen Dustman, Judy Wickwire and Laura Hickey will be in attendance with their books, "The Old Genoa Cemetery," "Historic Alpine," "Fredericksburg Cemetery," and "Ghost of the Sierra-Silver Mountain City," 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nancy Raven will also be signing her boo, "Wuzzie Comes to Camp; A Postal Journey."

The event is in the Dema Guinn Concourse at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City, 600 N. Carson Street.

Admission is free to the concourse is free. Light refreshments will be served.