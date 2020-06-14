Douglas adds three coronavirus cases on Saturday

The U.S. Forest Service announced it is reopening campgrounds today in the Humboldt-Toiyabe and Lake Tahoe Basin.

Two of three Douglas County residents who were reported to have the coronavirus on Saturday night had previous contacts while health officials have yet to determine where a third contracted the virus.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s both had connections to previous cases, while it is unknown whether another woman in her 50s had a previous contact.

That brings the number of active cases to 10 for Douglas County, according to Carson City Health and Human Services. The county has had 32 recoveries, with two on Thursday. Most of the Douglas cases, 19, have been in the Minden-Johnson Lane area, with six in Gardnerville and five in Indian Hills.

Eight people are in the hospital with the virus, twice the number from Thursday.

On Friday, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest opened campgrounds across Nevada and California, while Lake Tahoe, Alpine and Mono counties allowed tourist-related businesses to open.

Across Carson, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties there have been 252 cases, 61 of which are active. So far, seven people have died from the virus, including five Carson and two Lyon residents.

Neither Douglas nor Storey counties have seen a death yet, with Storey only reporting a single case since the beginning of the outbreak.

Drive-through testing will be conducted 8-10 a.m. Wednesday at the Virginia City Senior Center to determine if there are people who have the virus but aren’t showing symptoms.

Testing moves to Dayton High School 8-11 a.m. Friday before returning to Douglas High School 4-7 p.m. June 24.

The tests don’t require an appointment and are free.

While any resident of the four counties may participate in any of the drive-through testing efforts, there will only be 75 tests conducted in Virginia City and 200 at Dayton High School. The next Douglas event will have 400 tests available on a first-come, first-served basis. A similar testing event is 4-7 p.m. June 30 at Carson High School.

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by ZIP code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.