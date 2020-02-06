Douglas Academic Team competes in Science Bowl

The Douglas Academic Team competed in the 2020 Nevada Science Bowl competition on Saturday which included 32 schools from across Nevada.

The team included four seniors from Douglas High School: Team Captain Wyatt Kremer, Ellie Krolicki, Bayla Fitzpatrick, and Kristina Benbrooks.

Douglas High School defeated Northwest Career and Technical Academy and Liberty High School to move on to the “Smart 16.” The competition became a double elimination at that point.

Douglas made excellent progress through four rounds with questions about physics, chemistry, biology, geology, energy, earth and space, and all branches of mathematics. All teams consist of four players and many have an alternate.

Douglas was the only team playing three girls in every round. Douglas placed fifth overall, missing the semifinals by only one bonus question. Douglas won $500 the team will use for travel expenses.

The coaches, Karen Heine and Christine Ensign, said they are proud of this team, not only for their effort, but for their sportsmanship and teamwork.

“They work together better than most of the teams to get the correct answer and supported each other well if the answer was wrong,” Heine said. “It is this kind of activity that builds character and reveals character.”

Ensign said she was pleased at the attitude and integrity that all four members showed during the competition.

The competition is sponsored by the National Nuclear Security Administration, the Nevada National Security Site, the Bureau of Reclamation, Navarro, SOC Zimmerman Co., EMNV, the Atomic Testing Museum, and others who donate time and money to make this event possible and send a representative team to Washington, D.C., in the spring. They also offer cash prizes to teams who place in the top quarter of the competitive field.