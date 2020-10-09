Dougas ballots rolling into the Clerk’s Office

At 500 ballots a day, it’s possible up to a third of Douglas County’s voters will have filled out and returned their mailed ballots by Election Day.

As of Thursday evening, the Douglas County Clerk-Recorder’s Office reported they’ve accepted 3,188 ballots as having verified signatures.

That’s up from 2,106 on Tuesday evening.

Election Administrator Dena Dawson reported that while the number of people dropping off the ballots at the County Courthouse have decreased, those arriving in the mail have remained steady.

Slowing down considerably are the number of ballots that have been returned as undeliverable, with 75 more coming in over the past two days, bringing the total to 1,025, so far.

Clerks verifying voter signatures have rejected 48 ballots they had difficulty matching signatures to those on record. A dozen ballots have been rejected because they weren’t signed at all. Letters have been sent out to notify those voters there were issues with their ballots.

Ballots were mailed to all 37,770 active Douglas voters on Sept. 24, and people started mailing in and dropping them off starting on Sept. 28.

“We want people to know they can drop off their ballot now in our tent, if they want,” Clerk Treasurer Kathy Lewis said Friday. “They do not need to wait until early voting starts to drop it off.”

In-person early voting is scheduled to start 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. Voting machines will be available at the community center 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19-23; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30.

Voting machines will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 for Election Day at the Douglas County, Washoe Tribe, Kahle and Topaz Ranch Estates community centers.

Voters can drop off ballots they received in the mail at any of the locations in addition to mailing them. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 in order to be counted.

In addition to the Election Tent, which will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, election workers will be touring the county to collect voters ballots.

They will be at Sunridge Fire Station 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Genoa Town Hall 3-6 p.m. Oct. 19.

Through the two weeks of early voting, clerks will be picking up ballots at the Fish Springs, Gardnerville Ranchos, Johnson Lane, Sunridge fire stations, along with the Genoa Town Hall and the TRE and Washoe Tribe Community Center.

For more details, visit govotedouglas.com