Don’t miss the Moving Wall

"The Moving Wall" is the half-sized replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial and has been touring the country for 30-plus years. When John Devitt attended the 1982 dedication in Washington, he felt the positive power of "The Wall." He vowed to share that experience with those who did not have the opportunity to go to Washington.

John, Norris Shears, Gerry Haver, and other Vietnam veteran volunteers built The Moving Wall. It went on display for the first time in Tyler, Texas in October 1984. Two structures of The Moving Wall now travel the USA from April through November, spending about a week at each site. You will have a chance to view the Wall this year from in Minden, from May 31 through June 6. Eastside Memorial Park is the proud sponsor the wall's visit to our community. This monument comes to Minden, Eastside Memorial Park in honor of veterans to facilitate a healing experience for the friends and families of those who died or are missing in Vietnam. Its local presence also creates an opportunity to educate younger generations about the war and its impact on our nation. Opening Ceremony is June 1 at 10 a.m., with a candlelight vigil on Saturday, the 2nd at 9:30 p.m. Eastside Memorial Park, is located at 1600 Buckeye Road, Minden and will be open 24 hours a day.

A story of old friends

Cherie Owen, founder of the Douglas Animal Welfare Group shared the following story. They say "old friends" are the "best friends" and 9-year-old Thirstin certainly feels that way. He spent his whole life with his friend Gabby and is bonded with her. Being separated from her for even a short period makes him anxious, and he sometimes cries. So, the thought of them being permanently apart is difficult to image.

As you have probably already sensed, we are not speaking of humans but rather two dogs at the Douglas County Animal Care Center in Gardnerville. Thirstin and 12-year-old Gabby have lost their home through no fault of their own and have already been at the shelter for over a month waiting for someone to not pass them by because of their age.

These mature dogs come to you already altered, housetrained, leash trained and they won't chew up all your things. While Thirstin is a ballplayer, Gabby prefers more laid-back activities, but they both enjoy going for walks.

Recommended Stories For You

Thirstin is a handsome German Shepherd mix with a fantastic plume of a tail that curls over his back and Gabby is designated as a Heeler-Husky and has a pretty reddish-gold coat.

If you have interest in these wonderful dogs, please contact Cherie on 775-782-3770 for further information.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com