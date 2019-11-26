DMV warns people to use avoid going to department offices Monday

A spokesman for the Department of Motor Vehicles says people should avoid going to DMV offices on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Director Julie Butler said that Monday is traditionally the department’s busiest day of the year, leading some staff members to call it Black Monday. She said customers without an appointment will face extremely long wait times for services.

Part of the problem is that DMV offices will be closed for four days from Thanksgiving through Monday.

Butler said DMV offices are always busy the first day after a holiday. That includes Christmas and New Year’s as well as Thanksgiving.

“Enjoy your holidays and don’t get stuck in the long lines early next week,” she said.

For those customers who need to get some business done, Butler said there are several alternatives to actually visiting a DMV office. The department website has some two-dozen transactions that can be done remotely including registration and address changes. In addition, motorists who buy a vehicle from a Nevada dealer over the holiday weekend can register it online and DMV will send them new license plates in the mail.

There are also 31 supermarkets and other partner locations across the state including AAA which offers vehicle registration and handicapped placard services at five locations.

The website is at dmvnv.com.