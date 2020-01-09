District judges file for re-election

Both Douglas County district judges filed for their seats bright and early Monday morning.

District Judge Tom Gregory was the first person to file for office in 2020.

District Judge Tod Young filed for re-election just after Gregory.

This will be the second full term Gregory has filed for. He was elected for the first time in 2016 after being appointed to the seat to replace Michael Gibbons, who is serving on the Nevada appeals court.

Before becoming a judge, Gregory worked for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for eight years. He was promoted to chief deputy district attorney in the criminal division in 2009.

Gregory, a native Nevadan, was in private practice for four years in Reno. He served as a deputy district attorney in the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office from 1996 to 2003. He also served in the White Pine County District Attorney’s Office. Gregory clerked for district judges Tom Perkins and Michael Gibbons.

He is a 1987 graduate of Douglas High School and a 1991 graduate of the University of the Pacific. He graduated from McGeorge School of Law in 1994. During law school he worked for Noel Manoukian his first summer and for U.S. District Judge Howard McKibben in the second.

This will also be the second election for Young, who was elected without opposition in 2014 after being appointed to replace Judge Dave Gamble.

Young is a graduate of Mississippi College School of Law. He was admitted to the Nevada Bar in 1985.

From February 1994 through March 1999, Young was managing partner of Beavers and Young, P.C., in Minden.

Over the last five years, 90 percent of Young’s work has been related to litigation and trial courts. Since 1997, he has served as an arbitrator and been appointed as arbitrator by courts in the First, Second and Ninth Judicial Districts.

He has served as an adjunct professor and a guest lecturer at Truckee Meadows Community College and Western Nevada College. Additionally, from 2007 until 2010, Young was a guest lecturer for the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety Cadet Training.

Both of the county’s district bench seats are up for election this year.

Judges have their own filing period under Nevada law since 2008 in order to put more room between them and the election.

Judges may not begin collecting money until after the filing period is over and then only if they have an opponent.

Unlike partisan offices, judicial seats only appear on the June primary ballot if more than two candidates file for the same office.

Filing for other offices is March 2-13.