District judge faces opponent after Friday filing

For the first time since 1986, a Douglas County Department I district judge is facing an opponent for election.

On Friday, attorney Caren Cafferata-Jenkins filed for the Department I seat held by District Judge Tod Young, who has served on the bench since he was appointed in 2013. Young was unopposed in 2014 when he took his first term.

Cafferata-Jenkins was one of seven attorneys who sought the district judgeship in 2012, when Judge Dave Gamble announced his retirement.

She first ran for First Judicial District Court Judge in 2008 and against Family Court Judge Chuck Weller in 2014.

She also applied for the office when District Judge Michael Gibbons was selected to serve on the Nevada Court of Appeals in 2015. Most recently she applied for an open seat on the Washoe County District Court Bench.

Cafferata-Jenkins serves as the director of the Nevada Board of Optometry and was executive director of the Nevada Commission on Ethics. She owns Nevada Legacy Law.

She said she has lived in Nevada on and off since 1984. She served as executive director of the Brewery Arts Center from her arrival until 1989 and a an analyst for the Legislative Counsel Bureau from 1989 to 1993, when she went to law school.

She is a 1996 graduate of Golden Gate University School of Law in San Francisco. She was admitted to the Nevada Bar in 1997 and to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2000.

Filing for judicial office in Nevada wrapped up on Friday with no opponent for Department II District Judge Tom Gregory, ensuring him another six-year term on the bench.

The Ninth Judicial District encompasses all of Douglas County and includes two district courts and two justice courts.

The Department II seat has seen four contested races since it was formed in 1982, with the last one in 1996 when Gibbons defeated attorney Robert Story.