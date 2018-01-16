District chairman says he will seek another term

Minden resident Ray Wilson announced he plans on seeking a third term on the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District board.

Wilson, 83, has served as an elected official for almost a third of a century, with eight years with the district and 24 years on the Minden Town Board.

"I have lived up to the promises I made to the taxpayers and ratepayers," he said. "I am the only board member to vote against the last rate raise seven years ago. Why? Because I believed that we could maintain rates through more efficiency in our work schedule."

In 1990, the state legislature allowed MGSD to operate like a business. As chairman for the past three years, and with vast business experience, that is what the board has done. That is why we have the lowest rates in Douglas County as well as the lowest in the state.

The editorial in the Aug. 12, 2015, title, "Don't mess with what works" stated that we were one district that functions the way it was designed.

Wilson said the 2017 Legislature made it harder for Douglas County to absorb the district.

"If our rates went to Douglas County rates, there would be over a 400 percent increase per month," he said.

A co-generation system at the plant uses byproducts from its processing to generate electricity and gas

"The monthly savings for the ratepayers is more than $10,000," he said. "Our current annual operating budget is approximately $2 million. We live within our income and show some annual savings. In August 2016 I asked our staff to look into 10-year and 20-year long-range planning. We have begun to put aside $500,000 a year toward those goals. No bonds or rate raises for ratepayers."

The Minden-Gardnerville plant serves 45 percent Douglas County's residents.

"All our flows are downhill, we don't maintain a single pump station, nor will we accept one," he said. "They are very expensive to operate. One more reason our rates are low. We process 1.7 million gallons of sewage per day. Our capacity will be sufficient for 56 years."

To quote from The Record-Courier, "The Minden Gardnerville Sanitation District is one that is fulfilling its function very well".