Diner killed when truck rolls into Lee Vining Mono Cone

One person was killed when a pickup truck left Highway 395 and hit a half-dozen people eating at the Mono Cone in Lee Vining.

The collision occurred at about 11:50 a.m. when a northbound 1999 Ford F-250 extra cab pickup left the highway south of First Street an veered over the curb and into the outdoor dining area.

One person was pinned under the pickup and died during transport to the helipad.

Another patron was taken to Mammoth Hospital by ambulance, and four other patrons received minor injuries and declined treatment.

The collision is still under investigation.