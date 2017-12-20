Denny has strong ride to end NFR

It wasn't the finish Wyatt Denny had envisioned at the National Finals Rodeo. Then again, the Minden bareback rider has no complaints about his 2017 season.

"I didn't have my greatest finals, but I finished every ride except one, and that was one of the best bucking horses in the world, so that's nothing to be ashamed of," said Denny, who ended 10 days of competition at the NFR on Saturday in Las Vegas. "I had a great year … and I'm definitely ready to get the new year started."

Denny, 22, came into the NFR in fifth-place in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bareback world standings and finished in 14th with $140,084.23 in total earnings for the year. This marked the second straight year he qualified for the NFR.

Denny finished with a strong performance on Saturday when he posted a score of 81 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

"I was very happy with my ride in the 10th round; I had a really good horse and a really good ride," Denny said. "I had trouble with my rigging (in the earlier rounds), which is no excuse, but I finally went to a completely different rigging and it made all the difference in the world."

Denny had another strong showing on Dec. 10 when he produced a score of 87, good for second-place in the fourth round.

Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, wound up with his second straight bareback title with $371,415.80 in earnings.

Denny is scheduled to compete again on Jan. 18 in Denver. His brother, Grant, is currently in eighth-place in the 2018 PRCA bareback riding standings.