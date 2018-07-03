Denny brothers pick up PRCA wins

Carson Valley brothers Grant and Wyatt Denny have each picked up recent bareback riding victories and in the process have climbed into the top 30 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

Wyatt rode to first-place at the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo June 28-30 in Arizona, while Grant emerged as the bareback winner at the Meridian Lions Rodeo June 22-23 in Idaho.

Wyatt posted a score of 86 points aboard Cervi Championship Rodeo's "Lunatic Sister" to earn $2,109 in prize money at Flagstaff. And Grant won in Meridian with a score of 81.5 points aboard Western Rodeos' Lovelock, which was worth $1,055.

Grant also placed fourth at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo June 13-16 in North Platte, Neb., where he earned $852 in prize money.

Coming into this week, Wyatt stood 19th ($30,146.24) and Grant 29th (19,219.63) on the PCRA bareback money list for the 2017-18 season.

Wyatt is scheduled to compete at the prestigious Calgary Stampede starting on Friday in Calgary, Alberta. The Stampede is a 10-day event billed as the "The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth."