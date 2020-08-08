Demonstration slowing traffic on Highway 395 through Minden

Traffic is snarled through downtown Minden as demonstrators took to the sidewalks on both side of Highway 395 at Buckeye this afternoon.

The traffic light at the main intersection in the Douglas County seat was flashing red and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were directing traffic.

During the morning there were a few medical calls in the vicinity, with at least one person reporting being dehydrated.

However, there have been no reports of serious injury or confrontation, though one woman reported a battery. There have also been no reports of vandalism.

While throngs of people are waving signs supporting Sheriff Dan Coverley, there are only a handful of Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

It wasn’t long after the beginning of the protest that it moved away from the free-speech zones established by the county to the sidewalks along Highway 395.

A public information hotline has also been established. The call line is staffed from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

The goal of the hotline is to be the community’s resource for factual information, to provide timely answers to questions, and for receiving tips and concerns. The number to call is (775) 783-6045.

A public information webpage has been created to keep the media and members of the community informed with the most up-to-date information regarding the protest. That page can be viewed by visiting: https://www.douglascountynv.gov/government/departments/emergency_management/august_8__2020_protest