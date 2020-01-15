Democrats announce caucus locations

Democrats have announced nine locations where they will hold caucuses on Feb. 22.

Several precincts will be combined at most locations, with only the Washoe Housing Authority serving Dresslerville.

Other locations include Carson Valley Middle, Meneley Elementary, Douglas High, Whittell High, Jacks Valley Elementary, Pau-Wa-Lu Middle, Piñon Hills Elementary schools and the Johnson Lane Volunteer Fire Department.

Douglas County’s 9,000 Democrats will have an opportunity to either participate in the caucus, which will double as precinct meetings, or vote early at several locations, including Kahle Community Center, Sunridge Fire Station, Democratic headquarters the Gardnerville Ranchos Fire Station or the Washoe Housing Authority.

Early voting will take place Feb. 15-18.

“NV Dems are committed to making our caucus as accessible and expansive as possible,” State party Chairman William McCurdy II said on Wednesday. “By offering hundreds of Caucus Day locations in every corner of our state, we’re giving every Nevada Democrat the opportunity to make their voice heard. I am grateful to the NV Dems team who worked with community leaders to secure Caucus Day locations that will serve every Nevada Democrat from our tribal communities to East Las Vegas, to our vast rural counties.”

The caucus will be rank and file Nevadans only opportunity to weigh in on their party’s nomination.

Delegates selected in February will attend the county convention on April 18 and the state convention on May 30.

Nevada Republicans aren’t holding caucuses, but will be holding precinct meetings on Feb. 6. The Republican convention is March 14. The Republican State Convention is May 15-16.