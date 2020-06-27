Democratic women announce scholarships

Two Douglas High School students received scholarships from the Douglas County Democratic Women

Applicants were required to write an essay drawing from the Democratic Credo.

Amrit Kaur is a Douglas High School graduate, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Treasurer of the Key Club, and active in Psi Mu Sigma, Study Buddies, and Students Taking on Prevention. She speaks four languages: English, Spanish, Punjabi, and Hindi. The daughter of immigrants, her essay addressed the topic of discrimination: “As an Indian American woman, I know first-hand we don’t have a society without public or private discrimination, but I do know that we are making as much progress as we can. From the 13th amendment to the 19th to the Equality Act, we are taking the steps we can, to restrict the amount of discrimination that people face. As a current Democrat, I hope to be part of the movement to provide equal opportunity regardless of race, sex, etc.” Amit plans to attend UNR or UC Davis and study Kinesiology.

Elizabeth Gignac also attended Douglas High School, where she was a member of the Key Club, the National Honor Society, and Future Business Leaders of America. Elizabeth’s essay addresses the challenges of living in a free and fair society, when corporate welfare, tax loopholes, and harmful regulatory policies allow corporations to dodge their tax liabilities: “Large corporations that regularly make billions of dollars a year are not paying their fair share of the tax burden. In fact, some pay no tax at all while still collecting subsidies from the United States government. We Democrats need to regain power once and for all and put an end to these discriminatory practices and policies. Until that day we do not truly live in a fair society and cannot regard the Republican government as a force for good nor a source of hope.” Elizabeth plans to major in Business and Finance at UNR or UNLV.