December, this year, and a local tradition all come to an end

Since 1998 St. Gall Catholic Church in Minden has presented the "Noel Christmas Day dinner" for those in the community who might otherwise be alone. Parish member Rita Hill spearheaded the event along with her ever-evolving staff of volunteers who worked diligently supporting the effort. Each year she prayed for the perfect chef to prepare meals for over 200 people, and even Santa always seemed to come forward unexpectedly to help host the event. Sadly, this year that wasn't to be. As Rita has gotten older she finds her stamina just isn't what it once was and no volunteer chef was found. It is now her prayer that one of the hundreds of people who have participated in this dinner over the past 19 years will step forward to share their Christmas day and take on this unselfish and invaluable tradition at the church in the future.

Rita wishes to thank all the incredible people who have volunteered and helped provide this program and all those who faithfully donated food, supplies, and money that made it possible. For the first time in nearly two decades, she will be spending this Christmas with her family. God bless you Rita for all the kindness, compassion, and hard work you have shared with your community through St. Gall Catholic Church. Please accept our heartfelt thanks for your many years of service, and we wish you a happy, relaxing and long overdue family Christmas.

Annual Carson Valley Coat Drive

Let's help everyone stay warm this winter. Like a big hug, you can lend a hand to people throughout our valley by sharing your coats and other winter items. Do you have some new (maybe that never quite fit), or gently used coats, jackets, vests, sweaters, hats, mittens, gloves in both adult and children's sizes, or other warm clothing that you'd like to share with those in need? Blankets and new socks are also much appreciated. If you are a knitter, you might consider warming your own heart and someone else's neck by making them a new scarf. It is guaranteed to help you feel as cozy as it does them. The annual coat drive is sponsored by the Carson Valley Sertoma Club and C.O.D. Casino. Please drop off your donations at the Casino on Esmeralda Ave. in Minden now through Jan. 31.

Need a last-minute Christmas gift?

The Carson Valley Lions Club is again selling See's Candies from the parking lot at 1597 Hwy 395, across from Franciso's restaurant. Members will staff the club trailer from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Christmas Eve (while supplies last). Contact: Ron Santi, 315-2354 with any questions. Proceeds help support all the great community work the Lions Club does throughout the year.

Saying Adieu to 2017

In next week's column, I'll be offering "out of the ordinary" ways to bring in the new year, such as the Labyrinth Walk in Heritage Park. Please share your favorites with our readers by emailing your suggestions to me by Dec. 26 at museummatters1@gmail.com. Thank you.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com