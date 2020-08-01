Deadline to sign up for online school Friday

While schools are preparing to combine in-person and online instruction when they open this month, parents who prefer not taking a chance will have an online option available.

Douglas Nevada Online is the new free K-12 online school for families who want to remain enrolled but want to keep their children home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The deadline to register for the online school is Friday. School District Education Services Executive Director Rommy Cronin-Mack said they’d like families to commit for the semester.

The online schools will use Edgenuity to provide lessons. The program also includes a variety of learning tools.

School starts in Carson Valley on Aug. 17 and at Lake Tahoe on Aug. 31. The Record-Courier anticipates publishing bus schedules for Carson Valley routes in the Aug. 13 edition.

The state has relaxed social distancing rules that would have significantly reduced the number of students who could take the bus. At 6 feet, buses would only be able to run 17 percent of their usual capacity. With the new 3-foot distance rules for students, that would at least double. Students will be required to wear masks on the bus.

Under the reopening plan, the district will hold in-person classes on alternate days in order to reduce occupancy to half.

The all-online option is available at http://www.dcsd.k12.nv.us. Copies of the registration packet may be picked up 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Douglas County District Office, 1638 Mono Ave., Minden.

Elementary students will be able to take core classes and technology and art classes online, and will have workbooks for practice.

Students in middle and high schools will have access to their usual material and may recover or earn more credit than they would if they attended school in person.

“Each Douglas Nevada Online student will have access to a certified teacher for questions and support,” Cronin-Mack said.

For a preview of the program, the district is encouraging parents to visit the Edgenuity.com web site.