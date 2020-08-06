Dayton man killed after rolling down Blue Lakes embankment

A Dayton man was killed in Alpine County early Wednesday morning after his vehicle plunged 150 feet off Blue Lakes Road and struck a tree.

Michael Glenn Pace, 74, was southbound on the road near Sunset Lake Road when he failed to make a left curve and went into the gravel.

He tried to steer back onto the roadway, but the 2018 Toyota he was driving overturned and then tumbled 150 feet over the edge and into the tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the collision occurred sometime in the early morning hours. Pace and his vehicle weren’t spotted until 1:30 p.m.

The CHP is seeking any witnesses to the incident. Information is available at (530) 577-1001.