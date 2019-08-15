Dayton man in custody in death of pedestrian and five dogs

An arrest has been made in connection with the deaths of a pedestrian and five dogs on Six Mile Canyon Road that occurred Thursday morning.

James Parisi, 38, of Dayton was taken into custody in connection with a hit and run crash.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, troopers and Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies followed several tips that led to the identification of the vehicle involved and led to Parisi.

Killed in the 6:52 a.m. collision was Michael Kuntz, 59, of Dayton.

According to the NHP, Kuntz was walking east with the dogs when an oncoming vehicle crossed the centerline and hit him.