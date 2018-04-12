DAWG’s version of the Kentucky Derby

The "Douglas County DAWG Derby" is coming May 4, and you won't want to miss this sumptuous dinner and entertaining evening with our local veterinarians, community and business leaders acting as local celebrity "Jockeys." For a list of all participants and their photos see http://dawgrescue.com/events/donate-to-community-jockeys/campaigns?layout=all. They will be on stage racing their faux critters in a derby-like competition. Carson Valley Inn is graciously providing the banquet room and the delicious menu includes: carved prime rib au jus with horseradish sauce, pan-seared chicken breast with capers and mushrooms in a lemon wine cream sauce, herbed rice pilaf, house salad, two additional salads, vegetable of the day, (vegetarian option available), with rolls, dessert, coffee, decaf or iced tea.

This is DAWG's first major fundraiser in two years and the spectacular new event is planned to raise much-needed funds for the Douglas Animal Welfare Group who supports the Douglas County Animal Shelter and the community. In the weeks before the race each "Jockey" is trying to raise enough donations to earn his or her jockey cap and goggles for a chance to win the Top DAWG Derby Award for the most money raised. "Jockeys" will race their "critters" that night in an effort to win the coveted derby trophy.

A Kentucky Derby-style fancy hat contest also will take place for guests wishing to participate, with a prize for the most spectacular —or perhaps outlandish — hat. During dinner, a presentation to acquaint attendees with all that DAWG does for the shelter and community will be shown demonstrating the many ways funds raised are used to benefit the animals.

George Alm of KKFT and KCMY Radio and Taylor Creek Auctions will emcee this hilarious show and evening which includes a silent auction and raffle drawings for some delightful prizes. Limited tickets are on sale now for $50 per person and are available on the website dawgrescue.com. Avoid disappointment by getting yours now, this event is expected to sell out. The evening begins with a no-host bar when doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. our "Community Celebrity Jockeys" will be introduced and the race begins. Carson Valley Inn & Casino Ballroom, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden. May 4, from 5:30-8:30-ish p.m. Dress is casual or derby-themed (fancy hats welcomed). Call the DAWG representatives if you have questions at 267-7325.

Tickets are available to purchase on a first come first served basis until May 4 or sold out. The amount of the goods and services received per ticket is $25, therefore, $25 of each ticket price of $50 may be tax deductible. DAWG's nonprofit 501(c)3 number is 30-0028975.

Strawberry Fields Animal Rescue

Strawberry Fields Animal Rescue has moved to their new permanent location in Wellington, Nevada. Gina and Jessica Stanchfield would like to thank all of the people that supported their move. "We could not have done it without you," said Gina Stanchfield, founder of Strawberry Fields Animal Rescue. Gina would like to encourage people to commit to donating just $5 a month; "It is the price of a coffee or a cocktail. If everyone would make this small commitment it would be a powerful thing and we could do so much good!" You can send donations to:

Strawberry Fields

Animal Rescue

P.O. Box 6553

Gardnerville, Nevada 89460

You can also log on to strawberryfieldsrescue.com and press the donate button, or make payments to their account at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital or log on to gofundme.com/savesfar.

Strawberry Fields is now offering full service dog and cat grooming in Wellington, Nevada: small dogs $40, big dogs $60, cats $60. All prices always include nail trimming, ear cleaning, anal gland expression, as well as whatever product is used; there is no additional charge for these services or specific products. Call (775) 265-3130 for an appointment. The rescue's current featured pet is Bandit. He is a five year old, 10-pound Chihuahua, and will be timid until he gets to know you. He is sweet, affectionate, and playful, and good with kids and other dogs. Bandit is crate trained, walks well on a leash. He is also neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. His adoption fee is $200 and the fee goes back into the operating costs of the rescue.

They are currently trying to raise funds to fence their new location to secure their property for the safety of the animals and continue fine tuning their grooming shop, as well as building shades for the kennels. The rescue is always looking for any skilled contractors that could donate some time, or anyone that could donate materials such as pea gravel, lumber, or railroad ties. They would also like to put in a lawn for the dogs to enjoy. "Although, we are not in Gardnerville anymore, please, do not forget about us, we want to continue doing the work we do!" said Gina. Strawberry Fields Animal Rescue is a 501c organization and all donations are tax deductible. Their slogan is "One by one until their are none, on a wing and a prayer and a paw."

