Danny Tarkanian files for Douglas County commissioner seat

Republican Gardnerville resident Danny Tarkanian has filed campaign paperwork to seek the 1st District Commissioner seat in the 2020 Douglas County GOP Primary this June. Tarkanian’s campaign is focused on preserving the region’s values, creating opportunities residents actually want, and preventing the issues other counties are now facing in other parts of the state.

The seat is held by Commissioner Dave Nelson, who has filed for re-election.

“My family and I moved to Douglas County because it reminded us of Clark County 45 years ago,” Tarkanian said in a statement issued on Friday. “We wanted our children to grow up with the same opportunities generations before them have had in the great state of Nevada.”

Tarkanian was endorsed by President Trump in 2018. Tarkanian feels downstate is starting to resemble California more and more each year, but Douglas County residents do not want that in their region. Now is the time for Douglas County to elect leaders that defend the values of the region, while still supporting local communities with the services and opportunities residents deserve.

For months, Tarkanian has been approached by residents of Douglas County concerned about the tenor and functionality of the current Commission. The Douglas County Commission made news headlines in 2019, but not for the work done for the betterment of the county and residents. Rather, news outlets drew attention to an argument amongst County Commissioners that led to a physical altercation between elected officials at a public meeting.

“It is no secret that personal interests and unchecked egos have led to a lack of congeniality amongst our elected County Commissioners. This continues to hinder the County Commission’s ability to perform the work necessary to preserve the qualities and way of life we all expect and deserve in Douglas County.”

Tarkanian is known as a fighter who has taken on powerful special interest groups his entire life. Danny’s experience at consensus building and working with a diverse group of people is rooted in his first career, as an athlete and coach, and continued in his career as a lawyer and business leader.

Tarkanian is the son of the late Jerry Tankanian, the legendary University of Nevada Las Vegas Runnin’ Rebels basketball coach and Lois Tarkanian, former Las Vegas City Councilwoman. Tarkanian’s wife Amy served as State Chairman of the Nevada Republican Party and also as a delegate for President Trump at the 2016 GOP Convention. The Tarkanian’s live in Gardnerville, with their four children enrolled in local Douglas County schools.