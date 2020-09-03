Dangberg porch exhibit open weekends

A special exhibit of books and other published items selected from the park’s artifact collection will be presented at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park this weekend. The exhibit will be staged on the front porch of the Dangberg ranch house, and visitors will also be able to see a portion of the house’s interior.

The exhibit includes selections from the park’s large collection of books, magazines, sheet music and newspapers, dating from the mid-19th century to the 1970s. The public can visit the exhibit between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are not needed.

There is no admission fee, but visitors are asked to donate an amount of their choice to support the 501(c)(3) non-profit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch. All donations made at the exhibit will be added to the group’s Restoration Fund to support repair and preservation of the park’s historic buildings and structures. Some of these buildings will also be open for visitors during the exhibit.

Shown will be children’s schoolbooks from the 1880s and 1910s and children’s fiction and illustrated books from the early 20th century. Cookbooks, bridge and knitting manuals, world travel guides, and home medicine reference works from throughout those eras will provide visitors with a glimpse into the lives of the Dangberg family. The display includes original newspapers with reports on significant world events, and a selection of thought-provoking magazines as old as 1895.

This is the first in a series of special exhibits that will be presented on the porch weekends in September, each featuring a different aspect of Carson Valley and Dangberg family history. The subsequent exhibits are: “Pitching In: The Red Cross and the Home Front during Two World Wars, 1917-1945” on September 12-13; “Call of the Midway: Visits to Three World’s Fairs, 1893-1939” on September 19-20; and “Campus Calls: College Life across Three Generations, 1894-1953” on Sept. 27.

Funding to support these exhibits and the Friends of Dangberg organization has been provided by Nevada Humanities through Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.

Support has also been provided by Dangberg Summer Festival sponsors Douglas County, Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation, Carson Valley Accounting, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, D & B Cabinet, Dr. James the Dentist, Edward Jones Investments – Tim Cleveland, Douglas Disposal & Recycling Service, Hone Company, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Mangia Tutto Pizzeria & Ristorante, and The Pink House.

The park is a Douglas County facility and a place of employment, so visitors are required to follow directives that help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Entrance to the exhibit will be managed to ensure appropriate distancing from other visitors. Masks (bring your own) are required inside the ranch house and are required outdoors when social distancing is not possible. No pets other than certified service animals are permitted on the porch or inside the ranch house.

The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, ? mile south of the high school roundabout. For more information, visit Dangberg.org.