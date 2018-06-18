Update: Dam at Little Washoe Lake could breach

A partial failing of the Washoe Lake Dam in Washoe Valley is being actively managed by the State Engineer, following the dam’s emergency action plan.

The dam has not breached and repairs are underway, according to the state engineer’s office.

State and local officials are working with the state engineer to restore the dam’s integrity.

Any evacuation notice will come from Washoe County officials.

Previous story

Areas along Steamboat Creek and Ditch in Pleasant Valley could be flooded if Washoe Lake Dam gives way.

According to an emergency alert issued by Washoe County, the Nevada Division of Water Resources determined that Washoe Lake Dam could potentially breach.

Downstream communities along old Highway 395 could see flooding. The dam backs up Little Washoe Lake. Both it and Washoe Lake are diverted by the dam.

According to Washoe county, the dam is showing signs of compromise and residents are being asked to prepare to evacuate.

The alert was issued on Monday afternoon. Washoe is setting up sandbag locations.