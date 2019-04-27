DA: Douglas has first crack at prosecuting Oakland man

An Oakland man could face attempted murder charges in Douglas County after he tried to shoot it out with deputies on Kingsbury Grade late Friday night.

Stefon Demar Jefferson, 43, was booked at 10:45 p.m. Friday on felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer with a firearm, battery on an officer, ex-felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of eluding, in addition to attempted murder.

In Nevada commiting a crime with a firearm can result in an enhanced prison term.

On Saturday, District Attorney Mark Jackson said he would review the case and consult with the Sheriff's sergeant who was wounded in the hand, before deciding on a filing.

He said he had yet to meet with San Francisco and Oakland prosecutors to determine how the case will proceed. Jefferson was wanted for two homicides in the Bay Area. One of the men killed was Jefferson's cousin.

"He was arrested in Douglas County, so we have first crack at him," Jackson said.

Jefferson could be arraigned in East Fork Justice Court as early as Monday.

California authorities would have to extradite Jefferson back to the Bay Area to face those charges.

Jefferson driving a black Toyota that was the subject of an emergency broadcast, and was spotted by South Lake Tahoe Police officers.

Sheriff Dan Coverley said a Douglas County sergeant and two patrol deputies took over pursuit at Stateline, trailed by the South Lake Tahoe units.

There was an exchange of gunfire on Kingsbury Grade after deputies managed to stop but not disable Jefferson's vehicle.

Jefferson got back into the Toyota and then missed a turn onto a side street that resulted his hitting a tree.

Coverley said he has been in contact with the chiefs of the Oakland and San Francisco police departments.

"Both agencies have expressed their extreme gratitude and appreciation for our assistance in apprehending Jefferson and the agencies will continue to work closely with DCSO on this investigation," Coverley said. "Each chief of police extended their well wishes, thoughts and prayers to our sergeant and his family; wishing the sergeant a speedy recovery."