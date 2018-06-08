Curtain call for Douglas seniors

More than 300 Douglas High School seniors took their final bow during the curtain call at the Class of 2018's commencement ceremony Thursday.

Drama students and senior class speakers Sarah Grove and Thomas Rao presented a drama analogy of what high school is like.

They described freshmen year as audition to a part in a play and the administrators are the directors and producers watching the actors' every move. Sophomore and junior years were the rehearsals, and senior year was tech week where all the final preparations for opening night or graduation are made.

"Now it's our turn to take the stage and take action of our own lives," said Rao. "Some of us will go on to become successful Broadway actors, some will stay in community theatre and some of us will drop acting completely."

"Whatever career path you choose, just remember to be in the moment and live authentically," added Grove."Your character is all you have that people will judge you by."

The rest of the commencement followed the pattern of character and not letting the experiences of the last four years define who the graduates will be or their future performances.

"Who you are now and who you were for the last four years is not who you are going to be," said class speaker Peri Buck. "In the end what you experienced in high school does not mirror what your life will be."

Valedictorian Andrew Voss and Salutatorian Sean Dunkelman added that life is like a marathon and each graduate is only at the starting line.

"Life is a marathon, it's not a sprint," said Dunkelman. "You don't win by finishing your first mile. You win by trusting your ability to figure stuff out as they come; to evolve and adapt."

The seniors made Douglas High School history when Principal Joe Girdner announced that more than 60 graduates earned a grade point average above 4.0.

"Seniors, I want to thank you for your leadership for the last three years, specifically this year," said Girdner. "Because of your academic accomplishments our school was recognized for the third year in a row as one of the top high schools in Nevada. You have made Douglas High School a better place and you have made the last three years extremely positive and memorable."

Graduation also marked the final bow for several administrators, teachers and staff of the high school including Thomas Morgan, Michele Baumann, Kimberly Brennan, Kelly Maestretti, Paula Ortiz, Kristen Robison and Trina Ward, all of whom are retiring.

Before the seniors moved their tassels from right to left, Girdner addressed the graduates with some departing advice.

"As you head off into the next chapter of your life, live life to the fullest," he said. "Sadly, so few people really do live life to the fullest. Many people tend to get stuck in their ways and routines and just kind of coast through life and I am here to tell you, that is not acceptable for your life. Life can be beautiful and exciting if you choose to make it so. The second piece of advice that I want to give you is to find what you love to do and pursue it with all of your heart. I'm asking you to go out and find your passion, no matter what the field of work you choose, and give it your best every single day."

The curtains closed with more than 300 black caps flying into the air and the Class of 2018 dispersing to congratulate each other and bid farewells.