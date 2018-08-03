Curmudgeons, comrades, and fools from my days in the Valley

H.F. Dangberg returns to the "Home Ranch" 10 a.m. today to share his thoughts, positive and not-so-positive, about his friends, acquaintances, and adversaries. Using his well-developed sense of "German Tact," H.F will likely be his "straightforward and damn the consequences" self. It will be one man's opinion of the early days in the Valley. Clearly, not everyone else shared his views or goals. H.F. generally acted in a manner which got the best and most for H.F. personally. He exhibited an iron will and stern disposition but was still elected to numerous political positions by the people of the Valley. Find out the stories behind the history at this Chautauqua performance by Dr. Michael E. Fischer.

Fischer's appearance is scheduled through the Nevada Humanities Committee as part of their "Humanities on the Road" program.

Fischer, former director of Nevada Department of Cultural Affairs, portrays H.F. Dangberg. Fischer was appointed director of the Department of Cultural Affairs by Gov. Jim Gibbons in January 2007 and served in the Sandoval administration until Cultural Affairs was merged with Tourism. Prior to that, he practiced dentistry in Gardnerville for 31 years. Fischer holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nevada, class of 1971 and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Southern California, class of 1975. He brings many years of private sector cultural affairs management and has served several terms on the Board of Directors of the Western Folklife Center, the group responsible for the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko where he served as chairman of that board for four years. A life member of the Douglas County Historical Society, he was both a board member and president of the organization. Presently he is secretary to the Thunderbird Lodge Preservation Society Board and vice president of the Nevada Agricultural Foundation.

His interest in Nevada history began as a child when his family visited historic sites around the state. He portrays Gov. John Sparks and Nevada agricultural pioneer H.F. Dangberg Sr. in Chautauqua performances. He has been and continues to be involved with the conversion of the H.F. Dangberg Home Ranch into one of Douglas County's newest and oldest attractions.

The Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park is located at 1450 Highway 88, Minden. Phone 783-9417, email curator@dangberghomeranch.org or check their website dangberghomeranch.org for information. Visitors bring their own seating for all events. No dogs are permitted except valid service animals. This lecture is free of charge.

