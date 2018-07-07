Cupaiuolo wins Gardnerville Freedom 5K Fun Run/Walk

Technically, Anthony Cupaiuolo's dog Emmie came in first at Wednesday's Gardnerville Freedom 5K Fun Run on Wednesday.

But as first human, Cupaiuolo's winning time was 21 minutes, 46 seconds in the Fourth of July tradition that attracted 113 walkers and runners.

Main Street Gardnerville President Linda Dibble said the sixth version of the event was a success.

She said 74 people registered for the 5K online, and that more than half of the participants were military veterans.

According to Dibble there were five teams involved in the fun run.

Sponsors included Carson Valley Medical Center and State Farm Agent Alex Uribe.

Carson City resident Gennady Stolyarov came in fourth in the race. New Gardnerville resident Patti Dully, whose husband Philip was there to cheer her on, came in 13th with a 28 minute, 40 second time.

The Campbell and Gribowski family won for best dressed.

Coner Campbell got the biggest cheer at the finish line, and got to take home the balloon string as a prize.

The team spirit award went to Dr. Allen Family Dentistry.

Patriotism was on display Wednesday morning

Best Dressed: Campbell & Gribowski Family

Team Spirit: Dr. Allen Family Dentistry

Anthony Cupaiuolo184 21:46:

Mark Magee 178 23:00:

Kristin Steinkraus 164 23:51:

Gennady Stolyarov187 25:24:

Sarah Thomas 196 25:30:

Michael Hanifan 134 25:34:

Angela Cunha 118 25:42:

Rick Laffins 142 26:17:

Ryan Roberts 149 26:59:

Michael Gillham 128 27:00:

Brenda Gissell 129 28:14:

Michele Chase 112 28:16:

Patti Dully 197 28:40:

Jenny Cochran 114 28:46:

Claire Cochran 115 28:46:

Laura Gelles 127 29:38:

Kathy Souza 162 29:41:

Laura Magee 180 29:56:

Rachel Hampton 132 30:33:

Aaron Hampton 133 30:33:

Nick Grant 131 30:40:

Amanda Hammond207 30:59:

Peggy Woniak 188 31:01:

Cristi Sheikman 154 31:27:

Kelly Estes 122 32:32:

Dennis McDuffee 144 32:32:

Gwynn Guiette 182 34:04:

Kristy Olney 177 34:14:

Eric Thomas 195 34:16:

Alex Church 179 34:24:

Evan Gribowski 192 34:32:

Lyly Gelles 126 34:42:

Connie Campbell 107 35:05:

Chelsea Gribowski191 35:05:

Jenny McQuain 145 37:04:

Tony Cupaiuolo 183 38:11:

Mariana Aguilar 100 38:50:

Jeannette Hunter-Uribe

138 38:50:

Lori Piccini 148 38:50:

Malinda Southard199 39:25:

Kathy Happle 135 39:55:

Ryan Simmons 156 40:10:

Michelle Carter 206 40:19:

Chase Carthen 110 40:25:

Lily Auchenbach 101 41:28:

Jen Tune 168 41:28:

Ilene Emmons 121 42:21:

Brock Sisney 158 43:27:

Nathan Estes 123 43:34:

Wyatt Estes 124 43:34:

Nina Kizer 141 44:10:

Gayle Woodruff 173 44:11:

Mary Wertjes 171 45:12:

Sarah Simmons 155 47:16:

Richelle Pegram 198 47:58:

Mason Balleweg 205 47:58:

Holly Jones 193 48:08:

Joanna Whiteman212 48:08:

Carol Colford 116 48:30:

Cayla Colford 117 48:30:

Daren Feliksiak 125 48:39:

Franny Ramos 181 48:43:

Rhonda Bankhead210 48:43:

Cacee Gribowski 190 48:45:

Madi Campbell 108 49:01:

Lori Griboski 189 49:22:

Evan Jones 185 49:29:

Anna Jones 186 49:29:

Robey Willis 172 49:46:

Rachel Castaneda 111 50:13:

Ivalynn Sisney 159 50:13:

Terry Simmons 157 50:30:

John Walcott 170 50:30:

Michael Mangiaracina

211 51:25:

Meghan Dinubilo 120 52:15:

Michael Turner 169 52:16:

Tara Dallaire 119 52:17:

Jana Smith 161 52:17:

Samantha Mills 146 53:11:

Michelle Balleweg102 53:31:

Tim Cary 174 56:00:

Noel Cary 175 56:00:

Lori Goldberg 130 56:45:

Kate Barskey-Marsalis104 56:46:

Caroline Stewart 165 56:50:

David Suse 167 56:50:

Kristie Suse 166 56:54:

Bret Parker 147 57:28:

Tracy Brown 106 57:29:

Juan Sanchez 151 57:54:

Nancy Sanchez 152 57:54:

Hector Sanchez 153 57:54:

Chelsea Mazza 200 59:39:

Sedona Mazza 201 59:39:

Kristie Mazza 202 59:39:

Laura Banks 176 59:58: