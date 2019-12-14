Crystal Angels brighten Christmas for children

On the misty, gray morning of Dec. 5, 223 ladies headed over to the Genoa Lakes Golf Club’s Banquet Pavilion, located in the Supper Club building for the Crystal Angels’ 11th annual fundraising luncheon gala. To me, this is “the social event of the year.” The group’s name in itself brings to mind visions of beautiful Christmas decorations, glamour and glitz. Laurie Hennessy and her group of volunteers never disappoint. The atmosphere is always joyful, elegant and fun.

A trio of musicians playing Christmas music greeted us as we entered the foyer and that was just the beginning. Everyone was smiling and the room was filled with laughter, chatter, and plenty of energy. The venue itself is spectacular and what could be more fitting for the holiday season than the magnificent view of the snow-covered trees and mountains outside the ballroom’s wall of windows? The ceiling was festooned with twinkling lights and fabric swags and the walls lined with items being offered as prizes for those purchasing tickets for the drawings. Everywhere you looked were Christmas trees, wreaths and elaborate holiday decorations. The wait staff was welcoming and attentive. I couldn’t recommend this event more enthusiastically. It sets an upbeat tone for the entire season.

The Crystal Angels began as a small group of friends wanting to get together, dress up and have fun. Without any advertising, it became very popular and others kept joining so group leader Laurie decided they needed to come up with a “purpose.” Children’s charities are what they chose and for over 25 years they’ve been making a difference in the lives of local kids in need. This year they contributed to Project Santa Claus, and provided gifts for 60 youngsters who might otherwise have nothing under the tree if indeed they even have trees.

The funds raised from the luncheon ticket sales and prizes for the drawing items along those sold at their monthly meetings, also help support Douglas County “Backpack Buddies.” This is a charitable non-profit program designed to provide non-perishable weekend food to in-need students (Pre-K-12) to help them achieve better academic success. Other donations are made to the Douglas County Boys & Girls Club who works with hundreds of teens and kids each year, ASPIRE Academy High School, an independent, alternative high school; offering another public high school option to students who live in Douglas County, and Kids and Horses, a nonprofit organization that serves children and adults with disabilities in Northern Nevada and has been changing lives since 1999.

Brava, to Laurie and her group for putting on this lovely event, and thanks to all the wonderful women (and a few gentlemen too) who came out to support this community-enriching endeavor and enjoy one of the best parties our valley has to offer. For more information on Crystal Angel projects, please email Laurie at missbling3@gmail.com.

