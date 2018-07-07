Critical fire weather brings fourth red flag

The fourth red flag warning for critical fire weather this year is 1-9 p.m. today in the Sierra Front.

Gusty southwest winds of 10-15 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph are forecast in the afternoon, with gusts of up to 30 mph.

The humidity is expected to drop to 9-15 percent during the day.

"The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity," forecasters said. "Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting or campfires."

Above average temperatures are expected this weekend, according to the Weather Service.

Temperatures in Minden are forecast to hit the mid-90s today and increase into the upper 90s next week.

The ridge over the Great Basin will continue to strengthen this week, which will result in high temperatures 10 degrees above average.

Monsoons are expected to bring a chance of thunderstorms starting Tuesday and Wednesday south of Highway 50. They are expected to spread north by Thursday and Friday.