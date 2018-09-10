Critical fire weather prompts red flag warning

A two-day red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for gusty winds and low humidity from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters are predicting southwest winds 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph at times, with local gusts of up to 50 mph for wind-prone areas. The strongest winds will strike during the afternoon and evening hours both days. Humidity is expected to drop below 15 percent.

A combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fires to grow before they can be contained.