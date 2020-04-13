‘You lick it you keep it’ doesn’t even work during coronavirus outbreak

A woman was apparently mistaken in her belief that if you lick $1,800 in merchandise at a South Lake Tahoe grocery store, you get to keep it.

Jennifer Walker, 53, was arrested Tuesday at Safeway after she allegedly went on a licking spree that included groceries and numerous pieces of jewelry, according to a city press release.

South Lake Tahoe Police officers responded to the scene and were told by a store employee that the suspect put numerous pieces of jewelry from the store on her hands. The suspect then licked the jewelry and began to load her cart with merchandise.

Officers located Walker still in the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise and after further investigation, it was deemed she had no means to purchase any of the items.

Walker was arrested for felony vandalism and booked in the El Dorado County Jail without further incident.

■ A Gardnerville man is facing a felony coercion charge after deputies responded to a report he was vandalizing the victim’s vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Abel Ascencion Santa Cruz, 26, was arrested 7 a.m. after he was spotted leaving a Village Way address.

According to jail records, he is being held on domestic battery and child abuse charges in connection with the incident.

The victim and her children were seeking shelter from him as he damaged the family vehicle. When he was pulled over in Gardnerville, deputies found the victim’s cell phone.

He was scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Friday.

■ A single vehicle rollover resulted in a 20-year-old Reno man being helicoptered for medical treatment early Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to a report of a collision at Highway 50 and Old Clear Creek Road at around 2:40 a.m.

They found a crashed black Ford Explorer that appeared as though someone had been ejected.

Deputies located the driver, who appeared to be intoxicated, with several injuries and convinced him to go to the hospital.