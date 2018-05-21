Yerington man killed in Sunridge shooting

A 77-year-old Yerington man who was killed by Douglas County deputies on Saturday night had a history of violence.

Jimmy Alan Moss was shot and killed after he reportedly sped out the garage of a Sunridge address and struck a deputy.

The victim reported that Moss was drunk and threatening to "kill the police," Douglas County Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said on Monday.

"Deputies attempted to have the suspect exit the residence," Smith said. "The suspect exited the garage in a vehicle at a high rate of speed and struck a deputy."

Moss was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

"One deputy was injured and transported to Carson Valley Medical Center," Smith said.

He was released from the hospital and is undergoing treatment for multiple injuries.

The victim sustained injuries in the battery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m.

One sergeant and three deputy sheriffs have been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

Carson City Sheriff's Office and Nevada Division of Investigation are working on the case.

Investigators were at the scene on Shadow Lane on Sunday morning gathering evidence in the shooting.

Moss was arrested for shooting another Yerington resident in November 2014.

According to the Nevada Appeal, Yerington Police were called to an Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting at The Methodist Church that turned into a fight and resulted in Moss shooting another man.

Moss was convicted of conspiracy to commit involuntary manslaughter, a gross misdemeanor, according to Lyon County District Attorney Stephen B. Rye. He was sentenced to 364 days in the Lyon County Jail.

He was discharged from probation on Dec. 19, 2016, Rye said.

It has been nearly three years since the last officer-involved shooting in Douglas County claimed the life of a Gardnerville Ranchos man.

Monument Peak resident Mark Perkins, 48, was killed on July 30, 2015.

Perkins was wanted for drawing a handgun on a woman. Members of the Douglas County Special Weapons and Tactics Team went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. Perkins allegedly came out of the house and drew two handguns on officers.

Two weeks later, Carson City Deputy Carl Howell was killed responding to an Aug. 18 domestic violence call. Douglas County authorities aided in the investigation into that shooting.

A second officer-involved shooting occurred Oct. 13, 2015, when deputies returned fire after a Gardnerville Ranchos woman was killed by her son.

Jarek Kozlowski was shot in the hand and the leg. He died three days later of unrelated respiratory failure.