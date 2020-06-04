Woman’s bail increased in felony

Bail was set at $20,000 for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly forced her way into a Village Way apartment she was prohibited from visiting.

Mairo Alejandra Zermeno-Barajas was arrested Saturday morning on charges of home invasion and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription.

She appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday where attorney Brian Filter was appointed to defend her.

According to the report, she knocked on the door and when the victim opened it, she pushed her way in and knocked the woman down. She’s accused of grabbing a car seat and her child, who is the subject of a custody case, and walking out. The victim called 911 and deputies intercepted Zermeno-Barajas in the parking lot of the apartments’ parking lot.

In setting bail, East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones ruled that Zermeno-Barajas poses a direct risk to the community.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man was released from jail on Monday after he was arrested for discharging a firearm in his home.

Jeffrey Ray Salie, 50, reportedly came home drunk on May 28 and after being escorted to his room, fired a handgun through the ceiling.

Deputies responded 11:10 p.m. and ordered Salie to put up his hands. Salie told the deputies to shoot him, but they ended up tazing him instead and taking him to jail.

He had a .27 blood alcohol content by the time he was tested.

■ A Topaz Ranch Estates man faces a gross misdemeanor for making 35 911 calls in a row and cursing at the dispatcher.

Christopher Rummer, 41, had been drinking when he started calling. Deputies went to his home and told him to quit calling 911 and while they were on their way back to the car, they were advised Rummer was on the phone again.

He was released on his own recognizance with supervision by the Department of Alternative Sentencing on Monday.