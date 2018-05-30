Woman who rammed patrol car goes to prison

A woman who admitted to hitting a deputy's car in order to evade capture received 12-30 months in prison on Tuesday.

Jamielynn L. Rose, 37, was spotted driving a vehicle being sought in connection with a burglary in the East Valley in March. She drove her vehicle at a deputy's car, striking it in the process, and was able to evade police for a short period of time before being taken in.

Deputies found 10 pounds of marijuana in the car, adding a possession charge to her arrest.

She had 18 prior misdemeanor convictions, said Young, and had been given several chances before to avoid a prison term.

"It's never to late to get sober, Ms. Rose," District Court Judge Tod Young said.

Her sentence will run at the same time as a mandatory probation sentence for her second charge.

She was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to the courts, as well as the homeowner of the fence she broke during the evasion.

She was given 73 days in credit for time served, and once she is released, Young sentenced her to complete the drug court program in order to help her maintain her sobriety.

■ A 19-year-old Carson City woman received diversion on felony drug charges, and ordered to obtain her adult diploma.

Alibi Smith was arrested in February 2017 after deputies found methamphetamine on her person.

During the time between arraignment and sentencing, Smith attended Narcotics Anonymous meetings, found employment, and kept in contact with parole and probation.

Judge Young put her on diversion, with the conditions she attends drug court and obtains her adult diploma.

"You're 19," said Young. "You have a choice here to change your life. You have to leave intoxication behind. Only you can decide to give yourself the opportunity to do something else."

■ A San Francisco man given probation after admitting to defrauding an innkeeper in 2015 had a bench warrant served for him after he did not attend his hearing for a probation violation because he was in custody in Washoe County.

Leonard E. Carr, 42, was arrested in September 2015 after he failed to pay almost $4,000 for his room in the MontBleu Casino.

At the time of Tuesday's hearing, he was in custody in Washoe County on "similar charges."

After he is released from Washoe County, he'll be transferred on a $5,000 warrant to Douglas County.