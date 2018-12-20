Woman who chewed out security faces parole violation

Moundhouse resident Jessica Muench, 37, was taken into custody 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on a parole violation at the Carson City Jail.

Muench was arrested in Douglas County in 2015 after a raid on the Gardnerville WalMart in which she stopped and chewed out security for making her feel like a thief. Deputies caught up with the vehicle and found drugs in the vehicle, in addition to stolen items.

■ Nicholas Berreman, 20, Washoe People Way, 395 and Stephanie at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday on a fugitive warrant and felony possession of false documents. Also arrested was Rebecca Mortimer, 32, of Alpine County for possession of a controlled substance.

■ Erik Edwards, 24, of Minden was arrested 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Highway 50 and Lake Parkway on a charge of failure to appear in District Court.

Edwards was arrested in 2017 for allegedly taking five smartphones and cash from the Verizon store where he worked.