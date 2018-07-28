Woman sought in connection with missing purse

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the person who took a purse left in a cart at a Garderville grocery store on July 21.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the purse was left in a cart at the Gardnerville Raley's at about 2 p.m. The customer realized she'd left her purse in a cart inside the store, and returned within the hour.

When she returned, the purse as gone. Video surveillance showed the woman returning the cart to the store with her purse still in it. A minute later a woman was seen taking the cart.

The purse was found 11 a.m. Monday at Lampe Park with most of its contents, but missing $228 in cash.

Douglas County investigators are seeking any information leading to the conviction of whoever took the purse. Callers will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at:775-782-7463 or Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Hubkey at (775)782-9905.