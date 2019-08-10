Woman settles on name, waives hearing

A California woman, whose identity was revealed after her picture appeared in the media, waived her preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Third name was the charm for Riki Scibelli, 41, who appeared in East Fork Justice Court with attoney Kris Brown.

Scibelli was arrested July 21 at the old power dam south of Gardnerville along with Jeremy Stritenberger with a Toyota Tacoma and a logsplitter reported stolen out of Yuba City, Calif.

She gave a false name and age to deputies, and that wasn’t discovered until the next day when her photo hit the news. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls from people who recognized her as Riki Eltingham. She previously told visiting Judge Steve McMorris that was her married name and she’s going by Scibelli now.

She is being held without bail on a warrant out of Calaveras County.

She is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Aug. 19.

■ A Fairfield, Calif., woman was taken into custody on multiple theft charges on Tuesday night.

Briana T. Williams, 23, was arrested on a Tahoe Township Justice Court warrant issued in April.

She faces two counts of burglary, one count of theft and one count of possession of a credit card without consent.

Williams was one of two women arrested in South Lake Tahoe in connection with several smash and grab car burglaries.

■ A Reno man waived his preliminary hearing and will go to Douglas County District Court on a theft charge.

Juan M. Lopez Leyva, 27, was arrested July 27. He is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Aug. 27.

■ A Minden woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly removing $600 from a wallet she removed from a workman’s vehicle.

Magdalena Corral, 57, was taken into custody on one count of burglary and for failing to register as an ex-felon.

Corral allegedly entered the workman’s truck and took his wallet. She then returned it to him. He later found out the money was missing.

■ A Lake Tahoe man was arrested Tuesday evening in Stateline on felony drug charges.

Sky L. Volosin, 33, was booked on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. He faces proceedings in Tahoe Township Justice Court.