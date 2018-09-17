Woman receives up to seven years for thefts

A disabled Navy veteran told a judge on Monday he doubted he'd live to see the $728 restitution ordered during the sentencing of a Gardnerville woman who'd drained his bank account and ran up his credit card.

Jaclyn Thun, 32, admitted to taking $728 from a victim's bank account between Jan. 8 and March 12.

Thun was sentenced to up to seven years in prison after she admitted to two violations of her probation and a new charge for theft, involving the white-bearded 70-year-old, who gave a victim impact statement from his wheelchair.

Thun's two sons were in the courtroom on Monday for their mother's sentencing. They both wrote letters to the court.

Thun admitted to violating her probation on two prior cases, including gross misdemeanor unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and charging $2,175 on someone else's credit card without their consent, a felony.

She was ordered to serve 364 days in jail for the vehicle, but with 288 days counted as time served, she only has 76 days left to serve on that sentence.

Recommended Stories For You

The probation violation on the felony resulted in 19-48 months being imposed.

Thun admitted to a theft charge last week that included the theft from the victim, a $680 check-kiting spree and appropriation of a vehicle she had kept after renting.

Defense attorney Maria Pence asked that the Thun's prison sentence in the new case run at the same time as her other felon.

Thun said she understood she'd been given lots of chances by the court.

"Now I'm going to serve time in prison, she said. "I'm here because this is where I belong."

She apologized to the victim for taking advantage of him.

Prosecutor Erik Levin said that Thun shouldn't get a lighter sentence for committing crimes while she was on probation.

"She was on probation and continued to commit crimes," he said, pointing. "But for her history, these might have been resolved as misdemeanors."

Judge Tom Gregory sentenced Thun to 12-36 months in prison consecutive to her other sentence and ordered her to pay a total of $1,408.77 restitution.

"These crimes are not victimless," he said.