Woman must pay $14,666 in embezzlement

A Topaz Ranch Estates woman must pay back $14,666 she embezzled from the Minden Maverik or face 1-3 years in prison.

Jean Marie Lindner, 25, admitted to taking the money between March and September of 2019.

She admitted a count of felony embezzlement and prosecutors recommended a suspended sentence.

Lindner was arrested in January in connection with the theft.

She was sentenced on Monday.

■ A former Genoa man was ordered to stay away from his mother’s home in addition to a suspended 1-3-year prison term for possession of cocaine.

Darren LeFever, 31, still faces three felonies in Carson City, according to defense attorney Maria Pence.

“He’s had significant health and mental health issues,” she said on Monday. “This is his first felony conviction.”

Pence said probation is mandatory in the case. LeFever was given credit for 319 days time served.

LeFever’s sentencing resolved seven different cases that were still pending in East Fork Justice Court.

■ A man who was on probation for breaking a fellow gambler’s jaw admitted to trashing the sheriff’s office’s Intoxilyzer 8000 during a March 7 arrest at Lake Tahoe.

Michael Ray Burghard, 32, received 90 days in jail, and still faces a probation violation in connection with the 2014 battery.

Burghard was convicted and received a suspended five-year prison sentence in April 2018 after admitting to battery with substantial bodily harm in an Oct. 23, 2014, incident. Burghard sucker punched the victim four times after accusing him of stealing his player points. He had been drinking at the time.