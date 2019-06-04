Woman in Tahoe car thefts sent to prison

A California woman, who was implicated in several car thefts, had her diversion terminated on Monday for failure to appear and failing to show proof she was in treatment.

Tarra K. Sheffield, 25, has been in custody since October 2018 in connection with a vehicle theft in Los Angeles.

She was granted diversion in November 2016, but failed to appear a year later for a status review.

She was being held in Los Angeles County after serving seven months for car theft.

She asked for another chance at a treatment program, but District Judge Tom Gregory ordered her to prison for 12-34 months.

Sheffield was the subject of several media reports after several thefts in South Lake Tahoe in the summer of 2016.

■ A Topaz Ranch Estates man’s probation was revoked on Monday after probation officials found videos of him shooting on his phone.

Ian Z. Biggs, 23, was being supervised in Nevada after his June 2015 conviction in California of possession of a controlled substance while armed.

He admitted to one count of ex-felon in possession of a firearm that occurred in January of this year. Prosecutor Ric Casper said Biggs had texts on his phone that showed he posed a danger to the community.

Judge Tom Gregory sentenced Biggs to 12-30 months in prison consecutive to any sentence he serves in California for violating his probation.

■ A Sparks woman will remain in custody pending her sentencing on a sentencing in connection with theft charges.

Ayshea Novera Qureshi, 30, is also facing sentencing in Washoe District Court in the next few weeks.

She was arrested Jan. 26 in Gardnerville driving a vehicle without license plates. She is facing 1-4 years in prison for having fake currency and drugs in her possession.

Attorney Maria Pence said she felt the sentencing in Washoe County would have an impact on the judge’s decision here.

A July 8 date was set for sentencing.

■ A Jackson, Calif., woman admitted to one count of battery on a peace officer for fighting with deputies at the Stateline New Year’s Eve celebration.

Ashley N. Peterson, 25, faces up to 364 days in jail after she allegedly interfered with deputies trying to take someone else into custody near the CVS in Stateline.

District Judge Tom Gregory set a July 29 sentencing date for Peterson and ordered her to stay away from the Stateline casino corridor.