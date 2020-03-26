Woman in Tahoe bomb scare faces eluding charge

A woman who was arrested at Lake Tahoe after claiming a bomb was in her car last summer, is facing a felony eluding charge in Douglas County.

Alana Jewel Blakemore, 22, was taken into Douglas County custody on Monday on a warrant issued out of East Fork Justice Court as a result of a July 14, 2019, incident.

According to court documents, Blakemore was spotted driving 100 mph in a 55 mph zone heading from Kimmerling Road to Highway 88.

About a dozen days later, Blakemore was driving a gray Mazda being followed by federal authorities because there was a possibility the vehicle contained explosives.

The July 26, 2019, incident resulted in Kingsbury Grade being closed when the sheriff’s office was alerted Blakemore might be headed that way, but she turned around and headed into South Lake Tahoe.

The Mazda was stopped near Emerald Bay where Highway 89 was closed for five hours until the Tahoe-Douglas Bomb Squad was able to confirm there weren’t any explosives.

Blakemore has a history of attempting to evade law enforcement, including a chase in Jacks Valley in October 2017.

■ Another eluding case is moving forward after District Judge Tod Young found Christopher Debastiani was competent to participate in his defense.

Debastiani has been at Lakes Crossing Center for Mentally Disordered Offenders in Sparks undergoing medication. Young said three doctors confirmed Debastiani was now competent. Attorney Kris Brown said she has been trying to arrange time to discuss Debastiani’s case, but has been hindered by changes in staffing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Debastiani did not appear in court on Tuesday. Young set an April 7 hearing date to determine a trial date.

■ An April 6 show-cause hearing was set on Monday for Lakes Crossing to either conduct an evaluation of a Genoa man or explain to the judge why they haven’t.

An evaluation was ordered for Darren Thomas Lefever, 31, who is seeking to represent himself in a drug possession charge.

Lefever entered a guilty plea in November on a single charge of possession of cocaine, but said he wanted to withdraw the charge and represent himself at his January sentencing hearing.

The charge carries mandatory probation, but there could be additional charges waiting in the wings.